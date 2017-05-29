Holy Redeemer Baseball Uses Late Rally to Take Title Over Lakeland

Posted 6:50 pm, May 29, 2017, by

The Holy Redeemer baseball team scored three times in the 7th inning to beat previously unbeaten Lakeland 3-2 in the District 2 3A championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s