Holiday Weekend Camping in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP-As the holiday weekend comes to a close, there are some empty spaces at Fantasy Island Campground near Sunbury. But many of the spots are still filled with people, reminiscing about a fun weekend.

“We had bands, there were parades in the area, a lot of water activities, a lot of boats out this weekend,” Doug Feltman said.

Newswatch 16 found a lot of people who camp at Fantasy Island Campground every weekend. But Connie Arner of Berwick says this weekend was special.

“That’s when all my relatives come to visit us,” Arner said.

Arner’s granddaughter Adrianna likes to go on the family’s boat.

“We’re not going in it yet. Maybe later today if the sun comes out? Yeah,” Adrianna said.

Fantasy Island Campground opened a little over a month ago but most of the campers who spoke with Newswatch 16 say memorial day weekend is the official start to their summer.

“It’s just a nice relaxing time with our granddaughter. All of our kids were here this past weekend,” Rodney Cook said.

Rodney Cook of Mechanicsburg camps at Fantasy Island every weekend during the summer, and this was his first weekend of the year.

“The comradery with all the people around who camp here, it’s nice. Everyone is just so friendly,” Cook said.

Newswatch 16 did not see anyone packing up to leave. The people at this campground were enjoying the holiday for as long as they could!