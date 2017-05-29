Deep Fryer Causes Fire at Grocery Store in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:57 am, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00AM, May 29, 2017

Wilkes-Barre — Investigators say an electrical problem with a deep fryer is to blame for a small fire Monday at Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire department was called to the grocery store along Hanover Street around 10am.

According to authorities, the fire was out by the time they arrived.

The fire chief said the deli section of the supermarket is closed until an inspection by the Department of Health is complete.

The rest of the business remains open after Monday’s fire in Wilkes-Barre.

