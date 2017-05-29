Dalton Memorial Day Service Moved Indoors by Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON -- Despite the rain, people from our area honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Rain forced the cancellation of Dalton's annual Memorial Day Parade, but it didn't stop the community from remembering and honoring the sacrifices of those who died defending America's freedom. The memorial service was held inside the Dalton Fire Company Hall.

Victor Purdy, a Vietnam veteran from La Plume, came to watch, happy so many people decided to do the same thing.

"It's nice to know the community supports the veterans and those who gave their all," said Purdy.

The people here know who gave their all. Dalton's mayor read the names of those who died while serving their country, going back to the Revolutionary War.

While the rain curtailed the service, the part that had to take place outside, did take place outside: the rifle firing, as a way to honor those who served.

This ceremony in Dalton goes back more than 50 years.

"The support is here every year. Whether we're out marching out in the beautiful weather or we're inside, they come out," said James Gray, Dalton Veterans Committee.

John Holbert has been helping run this since nearly the beginning. Inside or outside, the message is the same.

"Never forget the veterans. Never forget who was there to make this country what it is today," said John Holbert, Dalton Veterans Committee.

A church group sang inside. Taps was played as a way to remember the fallen and say "thank you for your service."