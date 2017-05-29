A Tradition Older Than Anyone Can Remember in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT HILL -- Nobody could quiet answer the question, "How long has this parade in Summit Hill been in existence?" But every parade-goer gave the same answer: it's been going on for as long as they have been alive.

For over 70 years, the borough of Summit Hill has been home to the Memorial Day parade, the largest veteran tribute in Carbon County.

"This is a fantastic parade, and everyone comes out no matter what. Rain, sunshine, whatever they're all here," said Debra Mertz of Summit Hill.

This Memorial Day, hundreds of people from Summit Hill and surrounding communities, young and old, came out to honor and remember those who have died serving our country.

"We're just here to remember all of the veterans who have died in the Army."

Bernard Markey is an Army veteran of the Korean War. He served from 1954 to 1956. He was born and raised in Summit Hill, just up the street from where the parade route starts every year. This year, he's the grand marshal.

"It's overwhelming to be the grand marshal. I still don't have my feet on the ground yet. I'm still in a little bit of a shock. If I seem nervous, I am," Markey said.

The rain held off, at least for some of the morning.

"I just felt a couple of drops," Markey laughed.

Parade-goers say it could have been worse, even with the chilly temperatures.

"Last year, it was very warm and this year, we're freezing. But we're still here," Mertz said.

The parade started in Ludlow Park in Summit Hill and the route spanned about a mile long.