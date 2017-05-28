Wallenpaupack Beats Crestwood 6-1 for District 2 5A Baseball Title

Posted 11:08 pm, May 28, 2017, by

The Wallenpaupack baseball team used a five run 4th inning to beat Crestwood 6-1 in the District 2 5A championship at PNC Field.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s