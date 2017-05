Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- Folks gathered to pay their respects to the fallen at the Dreher Avenue Cemetery in Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony was hosted by the Veterans of Vietnam War Post 57 and the Cub Scout Pack 86.

"It's important that we honor that [sacrifice]," Pierce O'Dowd, Stroudsburg, said.

The event honored the lives of those who gave all for our country in Monroe County.