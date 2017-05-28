University of Scranton Celebrates 117th Graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- For these University of Scranton grads at the Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre it was time to close the chapter on learning and get into the workforce.

For other this was only the latest step in their education.

Albena Ivona Gesheva of Scranton received one of the highest honors— The Fulbright Student Award.

“I found out a few weeks ago and obviously I was very excited about it`s a good opportunity for me not only to continue my research but also continue my cultural experience,” said Albena Ivona Gesheva of Scranton.

Gesheva and her family moved to Scranton from Bulgaria when she was a child.

Now, she plans to research bats in Germany, including an expertise called echolocation.

“I came for the community and it far passed my expectations the community is so integral of how the university works and that`s why so many of us succeed because it is such a supportive community you really cant get it anywhere else,” said Gesheva.

2017 class speaker Carson Clabeaux graduated with a degree in biology and plans to continue his studies in the Army ROTC.

Clabeaux tells Newswatch 16 he wants his peers to be leaders once they go into the 'real world.

“The community within the university is amazing there`s not words that I can say to truly describe it besides that how we feel and if we take it into the real world that would be kind of an amazing experience and it would better everything,” said Carson Clabeaux, class speaker.

As they take their next steps, these students will have much more than a degree from "The U", they'll have confidence they'll succeed thanks to all they learned in college.