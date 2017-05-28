× Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In Luzerne County police found thousands of dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre Township Saturday night.

According to police, officers pulled over four individuals on the exit 168 off ramp in the township. Three of the men were from the Bronx, and one, Randy Lee Cohen, was from Scranton.

Police found heroin, marijuana, and other paraphernalia, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Cohen is still being held at Luzerne County Prison.