Restaurant Raises Money For Veterans

MONROE TOWNSHIP-- We honor the men and women who lost their lives serving our country as part of Memorial Day.

In Snyder County, that remembrance got underway a little early as people came out to help vets returning home to Pennsylvania.

Once you pull into the parking lot of Applebee's just outside Selinsgrove, you realize pretty quickly this isn't a typical Sunday evening. The parking lot was filled with K9 veterans and cars that helped serve our country over the years.

"Wanted to help with the event with four legged veterans helping two legged veterans," said Anne Gibbs with K9 Hero Haven.

Restaurant patrons were greeted by a fleet of JROTC students and veterans from several different wars. This is the fourth year Applebee's has hosted this Memorial Day weekend event, where all the tips from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., go toward Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

"It's important to let them know we're here to help them when they come back," said organizer Toni Swope, whose husband and daughter are veterans. "We've seen what this can do to change someone's life that was drastically changed by war. And we can do this little bit to make someone's life better, that's what we're going to do."

For Thomas Varner, a veteran himself, it means a lot seeing an event like this raise money so it can help veterans right here in Pennsylvania.

"When you take a check and you give it to a man or a woman for the service they've done and they need a wheelchair ramp or something like that and you get that bill like PA Wounded Warriors do, it's overwhelming," said Varner.

At the end of the night, restaurant patrons raised $3,600 to be donated to PA Wounded Warriors.