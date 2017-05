× Police Investigating Early Morning Stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for what led to an early morning stabbing Sunday. It happened on Stanton Street just after midnight.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Plains Township.

He is in serious condition according to police, and his name has not been released.

Early Sunday, police issued a look out for a man from Wilkes-Barre. So far, he is not in custody.