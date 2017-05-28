Man Faces Attempted Homicide Charge after Firing Shots Outside Nursing Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLVILLE -- State Police in Columbia County responded to a situation at a nursing home on Haven Lane in Millville Sunday evening.

Troopers said Taylor Holloway, 27, from Berwick approached a woman, who he had previously been in a relationship with, in the parking lot of The Gardens at Millville.

Holloway threatened to kill the woman, then fired shots at her with a hunting rifle. The victim was able to escape without injuries.

Holloway was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby home.

He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more.

No one at the nursing home was injured.

State police did not say why the incident occurred in the parking lot of the nursing home.

Holloway is locked up in the Columbia County prison.