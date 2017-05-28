Dallas Survives Valley View Rally to Win District 2 4A Baseball Title

Posted 11:07 pm, May 28, 2017, by

The Dallas baseball team saw a 7-0 lead vanish, but a late RBI gave the Mountaineers an 8-7 win over Valley View in the District 2 4A championship game.

