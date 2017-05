Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- If you ate at a Chipotle restaurant recently, your credit card information may be at risk.

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed hundreds of restaurants were hit by malware.

According to the company, both the Wilkes-Barre Township and Dickson City locations may have been affected.

Chipotle believes it happened between March 27 and April 18 and advises people to watch their credit card statements and immediately report any unauthorized charges.