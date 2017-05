Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some people stepped up to the plate to help raise money for kids who need it.

Law enforcement officers and friends held the 2017 Wiffle on the Square benefit outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse on Saturday.

The tournament was sponsored by several local businesses and featured 14 teams playing a few rounds of backyard-style wiffle ball.

The tournament benefits Shriners Children's Hospital.