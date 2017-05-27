Victim Named in Homicide Case in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE -- Authorities in Schuylkill County have identified the man who police say was shot to death inside a home along North 3rd Street in Frackville last week.

According to police, the victim is Todd Swantek, 49. Swantek lived in the home where he was found dead Wednesday evening.

Investigators ruled the death a homicide on Saturday.

Police in Schuylkill County have not said if there are any suspects.