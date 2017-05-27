× Suspected Bank Robber Arrested in Schuylkill County

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Police in Schuylkill County made an arrest after a bank robbery near Frackville.

Larry Dettery Jr. of Shenandoah was arrested late Friday night. He’s accused of holding up Miners Bank in West Mahanoy Township Friday morning.

Police say a man handed the teller a note and got away with some cash. After he left, a teller noticed a suspicious package and the bomb squad was called to check it out. It was later determined to be harmless.

According to court papers, police found a hooded sweatshirt and a cell phone near the bank. The picture on the phone’s lock screen matched the description of the robber. Investigators used that photo and a phone number displayed on the phone’s lock screen to track down Dettery.

He’s charged with robbery, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and drug charges.

Dettery is locked up in Schuylkill County on $75,000 bail.