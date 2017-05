Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP -- With Memorial Day weekend upon us, many are doing their part in honoring the fallen and paying respect to those who gave all for their country.

People gathered in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of new flag poles along Market Street in Kelayres. The flag poles are meant to bring attention to POWs and military veterans.

Seven flags were raised to honor the community's veterans in Schuylkill County.