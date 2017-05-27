The Scranton baseball team beat West Scranton 1-0 in the District II/IV 6A Subregional Tournament Saturday. The Knights advance to play Williamsport in the Subregional championship game Monday at 5PM at PNC Field.
Scranton Baseball Tops West Scranton 1-0 to Reach Title Game
