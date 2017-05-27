Running to Raise Money, Awareness in Fight Against ALS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Runners hit the pavement in Scranton to help raise awareness and hopefully a cure.

The NEPA 5k for ALS stepped off in Nay Aug Park Saturday morning.

Dozens of runners turned out to help beat Lou Gehrig's disease. Organizers said the purpose of the race is not only to raise money for research, but also to raise awareness.

ALS is a degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

"It's great turnout. This is the second year I've been doing it, and there's even more people here than last year. Word of mouth seems to be getting around about it," said Kevin Collins of Peckville.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that more than 350 people registered for the race, more than ever before.

There's renewed hope in the fight against ALS. The U.S. government just approved a new drug to treat ALS. It's the first time that's happened in 22 years.