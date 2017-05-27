Power Outage Affects Businesses, Traffic in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY — A power outage made a busy commercial district even more hectic on Saturday afternoon.

According to PPL, officials shut off power as a safety precaution just before 2 p.m. after a fire started at a substation along Laybourne Street in Dickson City.

About 3,000 homes and businesses were affected, including many of the businesses and traffic lights along Commerce Boulevard.

Power was restored about an hour later.

