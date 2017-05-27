× Northumberland County Judge William Wiest Has Died

SUNBURY — A judge in Northumberland County has died.

The Montour County coroner says Senior Judge William H. Wiest passed away early Saturday morning at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

The coroner says Wiest suffered a head injury. He was found in the driveway of his home near Sunbury Wednesday afternoon and taken to the hospital.

Judge Wiest was still hearing cases in Northumberland County as a part-time senior judge.

He was 71.