Music legend Gregg Allman dies at 69

Posted 4:16 pm, May 27, 2017, by

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 11: Gregg Allman speaks to the press before the Skyville Live & USA TODAY Presents A Salute to Gregg Allman on December 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Skyville)

Gregg Allman, the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction, and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, has died. He was 69.

Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, according to a statement posted to his official website. The statement says Allman had struggled with many health issues over the past several years. Allman’s longtime manager and close friend said, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music.”

Allman, along with the rest of the Allman Brothers Band, started the annual Peach Music Festival at Montage Mountain in Scranton back in 2012.

