× In Your Neighborhood

70th Anniversary Party for American Legion Post 927

The 70th Anniversary Party is celebrated for the American Legion Post 927 in the West End of Monroe County. All are welcome to join the party, Saturday, June 10 starting at noon in the Pavilion at the Fairground Road & Route 209 in Gilbert. The Anniversary Party is free and includes a light lunch and DJ music to celebrate the good works of the Legion for 70 years.

6th Annual Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Motorcycle Ride

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter sponsors a Motorcycle Ride to benefit emergency veterinary care. The ride is Sunday, June 11 at Legend’s Saloon in Dickson City. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with the ride starting at 11:00 a.m. After the ride there’s food & music. If you don’t have a motorcycle, you may still participate in a fun afternoon at Legends.