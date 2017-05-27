From Gubbio to Jessup, Celebrating St. Ubaldo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP -- You know it's time for the St. Ubaldo Festival when you find yourself being serenaded by a handful of Italians who made the trip to Lackawanna County from Gubbio, Italy.

"It's something special for us. This is the same festival we have in Gubbio, but different, completely different," said Marco Taccetti of Gubbio, Italy.

The annual festival in Jessup features the race of the saints. Hundreds of people sprint through the streets celebrating St. Ubaldo, St. George, and St. Anthony--all said to have saved the city of Gubbio during the crusades.

Many immigrants from Gubbio settled in Jessup.

"This connection is increasing year by year, this connection between Gubbio and Jessup," said Taccetti.

It's a chance for people to honor their roots, whether it's year after year or for the very first time.

"Usually I end up working every year, so I got this year off so here I am to enjoy it," said Donna Gaffney of Scranton.

As is tradition, St. Ubaldo crosses the finish line first.

The celebration doesn't end there. Festivities continue Sunday as well.