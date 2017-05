× Death Investigation Now Homicide Case in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE — A suspicious death in Schuylkill County has now been ruled a homicide.

According to the Frackville police chief, the man found dead inside a home on North Third Street was shot to death.

The chief tells us the victim is a man in his 40s or 50s.

Officials have not released the victim’s name or said if they have any suspects.

Police found the victim Wednesday evening.