CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Some Cub Scouts planted flags at a cemetery to honor the fallen in Monroe County.

The scouts and volunteers out of Kunkletown planted more than 200 flags at headstones at the Buena Vista Cemetery along Route 209 near Brodheadsville.

The scouts say they've been planning to plant flags at this cemetery for two years and were happy to finally have the chance to do it in time for Memorial Day.