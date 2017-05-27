Alejandra Llaneza Wins PA Women’s Open

Posted 6:48 pm, May 27, 2017, by

Mexican Olympian Alejandra Llaneza defeated Clariss Guce with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the 2017 Pennsylvania Women's Open at one over par.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s