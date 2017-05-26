Former Benton HS wrestler Zain Retherford was back at his Alma Mater after leading Penn State to another National Championship. Retherford also won his second straight NCAA individual Championship and won the 'Hodge Trophy' given to the top collegiate wrestler in the country.
Zain Retherford: Penn State Wrestler
