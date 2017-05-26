Woman Charged with Prostitution in Harveys Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE -- A woman in Harveys Lake faces prostitution and drug charges.

Police said 30-year-old Virginia Elkins sold herself online to support a drug habit.

"Prostitution is horrible, but the drugs is even worse. It's everywhere and it's an unfortunate thing that it's so close to where I live," George George of nearby Lehman Township said.

Police said the investigation began when Elkins' landlord told authorities that people were going in and out of the duplex on Lakeside Drive at all hours of the day. The landlord was concerned Elkins was selling drugs.

Earlier this month, Harveys Lake police stopped a person driving away from Elkins' duplex on Lakeside Drive. Officers found 11 bags of heroin in the man's car.

When Elkins was arrested later this month, police said they found syringes filled with heroin all over the home.

"On every piece of furniture in the home there was used needles, on the floor there were used needles," Chief Charles Musial of the Harveys Lake Police Department said.

With help from the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, the Harveys Lake Police Department charged Elkins with prostitution and drug possession.

"We want people to understand that we run a pretty clean ship here and we're going to continue to," Chief Musial said.

Police said Elkins saw anywhere from 7 to 9 people a day at 2120 Lakeside Drive since February of this year. Court papers show they paid about $180 an hour for it.

"She was doing the prostitution work for her drug habit," Chief Musial said.

People who live near the community are relieved to hear she's moved out of Harveys Lake after being charged, especially with summer just around the corner.

"Memorial Day Weekend, couldn't have been a better time to catch her," George said.

Court officials said Elkins was charged and released without having to post bail.