Track and Field Championship Day one

Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University was the place to be for the first day of the State Track and Field Championships. The weather was cool, the action was red hot.

LAKE LEHMAN WINS PRE LIM IN 3200

BOYS AA JAVELIN, DUNMORE GAVIN DARCY GOLD 199' 6"

GIRLS AAA SHOT PAYDEN MONTANA OF BERWICK FIRST. 47-3.

EMILY JOHNS OF LAKE LEHMAN SILVER DISCUS 142' 8"

GIRLS 'AA' 100 HURDLES SYLA WILSON SUSQUEHANNA 15:19

BOYS 'AAA' TRIPLE JUMP KY'RON HARBON THIRD 46' 9"

AA GIRLS 100 PRE LIMS ATHENS BREAN GAMBRELL 12.23

JAHVEL HEMPHILL BLOOMSBURG 100 PRE LIMS 11.01. LOOKING FOR 4HT STRAIGHT GOLD.

'AAA' POLE VAULT ABBY NORWLLO PITTSTON AREA 2'ND 12' 6"

GIRLS 'AA' JAVELIN MT. CARMEL AREA'S MAURA FIAMONCINI GOLD 144' 8"

AA LONG JUMP ATHENS GAMBRELL GOLD. 19-5.