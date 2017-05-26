Susquehanna Sojourn: Riding the River From Start To Finish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMOT TOWNSHIP -- As it begins to feel more and more like summer, plenty of people will make their way outside and enjoying things like the beach and our state parks.

But two men from Susquehanna County hope you give a second glance to something you may have often overlooked: the Susquehanna River.

"We've had plans to travel the length of the Susquehanna River of a number of years now and decided to make it a reality this year," said Dana Rockwell of Susquehanna.

Rockwell and his friend Peck Milbauer are halfway through kayaking the whole thing after starting about a week ago in Cooperstown, New York.

The trip is all to help raise awareness for the Susquehanna River.

"I believe that a lot of people just see it where it lies," said Milbauer. "There are so many opportunities on the river."

"We're also trying to get people to show the river more respect," Rockwell added. "It's unfortunate in our paddles that we see a lot of homes, cabins on the riverside and we see garbage over the bank."

And you won't see their kayaks in stores, they're homemade and took both of these guys months to make.

With a wood frame and a nylon skin, Rockwell and Milbauer built their kayaks to go faster, even if they hit some bumps along the way.

The whole trip is scheduled to wrap up the first weekend in June in Havre de Grace, Maryland, where the river dumps into the Chesapeake Bay.