VIDEO: Robbery Suspect Caught on Camera, Bomb Scare at Bank in Schuylkill County

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP -- A bank robbery suspect was caught on camera running away and a bomb squad was called at a bank in Schuylkill County to examine a suspicious package left behind.

Police are now searching for that robbery suspect caught on camera running away from the bank in Schuylkill County.

A state police bomb squad had to be called to the scene near Frackville.

Police say the robber entered the bank shortly after it opened Friday morning. Since then West Mahanoy Township and state police have spent the day trying to track him down.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 shows what police are saying is the robbery suspect running out of a Miners Bank in West Mahanoy Township, near Frackville.

Since then, police tape has surrounded the bank and a helicopter searching for the robber flew high above.

Police say the robber handed a teller a note at Miners Bank just after 9 a.m.

They aren't sure how much money he got away with.

Police say after leaving a note, the suspect then took off on West Spruce Street.

A bank teller then told police there was a suspicious package left inside the bank after the robber left that led to the state police bomb squad being called in.

After a few hours, troopers were able to determine it was harmless.

"What had happened was when a priority call comes in, everybody calls and everybody is checking all their channels and we had a really good response from everybody," said West Mahanoy Township Police Chief Marvin Livergood.

A spokeswoman for Miners Bank tells Newswatch 16 that all the employees were able to make it out safely.

Police said the robbery at the Miners Bank is still under investigation.

Miners Bank tells Newswatch 16 the drive-thru only may be open on Saturday.

Developing story, check back for updates.