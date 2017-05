× Robber Hits Bank in Schuylkill County

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a bank robber in Schuylkill County.

Someone robbed the Miners Bank on Route 61 in West Mahanoy Township, near Frackville.

It happened around 9 a.m. and police are looking in the area for the robber.

There is no word if the robber got away with any cash from the bank.