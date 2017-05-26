Pennsylvania Women’s Open round one

Posted 6:43 pm, May 26, 2017, by

Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf Twp. hosted the Pennsylvania Women's Open.  None of the 75 golfers broke par at the par 71 course, which sets up well for a tight leaderboard headed into Saturday's final round.  Kristy McPherson has a one stroke lead over four golfers after shooting even par.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s