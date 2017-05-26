Penn State Grad from Tioga County Breaks Plinko Record on “The Price is Right!”

“Come on down!” You’re the new Plinko record holder on “The Price is Right!”

Ryan Belz of Millerton, PA in Tioga County set the record Thursday on the show’s famous pricing game, Plinko, and banking $31,500.

The recent Penn State alumnus guessed $1 to get to the big stage, winning a vacuum sealer, water pik, and crock pot.

Next stop, the Plinko board. Five “chip” drops and more than $30,000 later – the rest is history.

“The experience was an absolute dream come true,” Belz told OnwardState.com,

Belz also posted the following on Facebook: