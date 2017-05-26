Arrest Made in Air Conditioner Thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Scranton police have arrested a man they say stole dozens of air conditioners from the Friends of the Poor.

Jesse Hinkley, 29, from Scranton is charged with stealing air conditioners from a warehouse on Rosanna Avenue over several months and selling them at pawn shops and flea markets.

Members of Friends of the Poor discovered the thefts Tuesday when they stopped by the warehouse and found the units were missing.

Scranton police say so far, they have found 19 of the stolen air conditioners.