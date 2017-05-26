× Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charges

SCRANTON — A former real estate agent from Hazleton has pleaded guilty in federal court to scamming people into buying homes he didn’t have the authority to sell, leaving many people with nothing.

People who say they were duped out of their dream homes by Ignacio Beato were in court Friday and there was an audible sigh from them in the courtroom as he pleaded guilty.

The prosecuting attorney says Beato sold homes in Hazleton that he did not have the authority to sell and buyers would end up getting evicted. Officials estimate he defrauded people out of $750,000.

Authorities brought Beato back to Pennsylvania to face charges. He was on the run but was caught in Florida last year.

In this story The Case Against Ignacio Beato

Felix Cabrera is one of many people who say they were wronged by Beato. He told Newswatch 16 that he feels bad for him because everyone makes mistakes, but if he had his way, he’d sentence Beato to 15 years in prison, five years more than the maximum penalty.

“It made me feel good, like in a way, like I want to fly. But at the same time, I feel sorry for him, basically, he did it to the wrong family,” said Cabrera.

Beato is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.