10-Year-Old Run Over by Parade Float in Shamokin

Posted 8:25 pm, May 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22PM, May 26, 2017

SHAMOKIN — A 10-year-old had to be taken to a local hospital after he was run over by a float during a parade.

According to police, the boy was part of the annual Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts Parade in Shamokin Friday evening. Sources say the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. along Independence Street.

The boy was reportedly walking alongside a float — carrying his teammates from the Mother Cabrini Youth baseball team — when he was caught underneath a wheel, and subsequently run over.

People on scene report that the boy’s chest was run over by the wheel.

He was treated by multiple EMT’s on scene and taken to Geisinger Medical Center – Danville. While his condition is currently unknown, he was reportedly unconscious when he was placed into an ambulance.

The parade was stopped while emergency personnel responded, it resumed about 15 minutes later. The parade was the scheduled kick-off for the festival, which runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Market Street.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s