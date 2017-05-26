× 10-Year-Old Run Over by Parade Float in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — A 10-year-old had to be taken to a local hospital after he was run over by a float during a parade.

According to police, the boy was part of the annual Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts Parade in Shamokin Friday evening. Sources say the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. along Independence Street.

The boy was reportedly walking alongside a float — carrying his teammates from the Mother Cabrini Youth baseball team — when he was caught underneath a wheel, and subsequently run over.

People on scene report that the boy’s chest was run over by the wheel.

He was treated by multiple EMT’s on scene and taken to Geisinger Medical Center – Danville. While his condition is currently unknown, he was reportedly unconscious when he was placed into an ambulance.

The parade was stopped while emergency personnel responded, it resumed about 15 minutes later. The parade was the scheduled kick-off for the festival, which runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Market Street.