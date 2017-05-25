× Uplifting Breakfast to Benefit Special Olympics of Monroe County

From powerful planes to helicopter rides, a group in the Poconos is getting ready to take you to new heights this weekend! It all surrounds Sunday’s 22nd annual Community Aviation Day which includes a Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast in Monroe County.

The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Mount Pocono and is held at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport near Mount Pocono.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey showcased the Memorial Weekend event Thursday morning.

A large portion of the proceeds is donated to Special Olympics of Monroe County. The other money raised helps fund community rotary projects.

As for what to expect this Sunday, here’s the rundown from organizers:

Free airplane rides for children ages 8-17 donated by the Young Eagles EAA program. The presenting of the Colors and American flag parachute demonstration, aircraft, antique cars and military equipment displays. A 50/50 benefiting Special Olympics of Monroe County. The Pocono Raceway pace car, children’s activities and a Memorial Day Ceremony.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Community Aviation Day, Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast

WHEN: Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport, 188 Airport Road, Tobyhanna

COST: Adults $10.00, Kids $6.00, Parking is free.

