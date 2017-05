× Troopers: Wayne County Man Stabbed Woman in the Neck

HAWLEY — State police have charged a man from Wayne County with attempted homicide and assault for allegedly attacking a woman.

Troopers say Steven Schuman, 35, of Hawley, stabbed a 28-year-old woman in the neck three times early Thursday morning in Hawley.

Schuman is locked up on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with bail set at $100,000.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.