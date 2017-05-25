School Bus Involved in Crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- A school bus with about two dozen students on board was involved in a crash in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

About 25 students were on a bus around noon, leaving Kistler Elementary School headed home when the school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Emergency crews said no one was hurt, but ambulances were called as a precautionary measure.

Children were picked up by parents or transferred to another bus.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

