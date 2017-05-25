Remembering Missing Girl Last Seen in Scranton in 1986

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Lackawanna County officials marked National Missing Children's Day with a special tribute to an 11-year-old girl who went missing three decades ago.

On Thursday, people gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton in remembrance of Jolene Lakey.

Lakey was last seen on North Washington Avenue in August 1986.

Her mother and three siblings return to the Electric City every year on the anniversary of when she went missing.

A kiosk on the square is dedicated to the missing girl. It also displays photos of other missing children in hopes they'll someday be found.

"All of us have a hole in our heart the size and shape of this wonderful little girl. It never goes away. You can move a million miles away you still take it with you. That empty hole is always there, and the wonder never goes away," said Lois Dunham, Jolene's mother.

"There's nothing worse than as a parent to think you may not ever see your child again. Even worse than that is not being able to see your child and not knowing what happened," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O'Malley is offering a $5,000 reward for information on Lakey's whereabouts.

Her case is still open with state police.