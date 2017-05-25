Rain No Match for Memorial Day Campsite Preps in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- It's not busting with RVs just yet, but soon Delaware Water Gap KOA Campground near Marshalls Creek will be filled with tourists.

With Memorial Day weekend practically here, the place is booked solid.

"They are booked all the time. You have to book ahead of time. But this KOA, they care. They care a lot about their customers. They try to make it the best, the best camping experience for their customers, and they got so much to offer here," said Diane DeTommaso, Orlando.

Managers say they just have to deal with Mother Nature raining on their parade.

They will soon have to accommodate more than 1,000 people for Memorial Day weekend, and there is plenty to do in just a short amount of time.

"It's a lot of work to get ready. We have been getting ready for the past five, six weeks. We are setting up cabins down below, setting up a new tepee. It's a lot of work," said Joseph Nault, campground manager.

People staying at KOA tell us not only is there plenty to do on the campground, but they are also a close proximity to a lot of other fun activities throughout the Poconos.

"The mountain, oh, the weather, and to take a walk around here to see the deer and the chipmunks because we don't have those. It's the best camping experience ever," said DeTommaso.

Jimmy Greer from Reeders says he hopes the weather clears up so he can enjoy the weekend outdoors.

"This is very nice. I like it. It's why I am here. Hopefully, like I said before, the sun will come out," said Greer.

Several other campsites are also booked, and managers are encouraging people who don't have a site reserved to call ahead.