I-81 Crash Victims from Lackawanna County Identified

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- A father and son from Lackawanna County were the victims of a deadly wreck in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.

The men were well-known business owners in Scott Township.

The Schuylkill County coroner released the names of that father and son Thursday morning.

Clement Novitsky, 79, and Kevin Novitsky, 52, both died while they were on their way home to Lackawanna County Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened Wednesday on Interstate 81 north near the Frackville exit in Schuylkill County.

Police say the pickup the Novtiskys were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer causing a chain-reaction crash.

The cab of the tractor-trailer and the Novitskys' car went up in flames after the crash.

Friends in their home community of Scott Township say Clem and Kevin Novitsky were well-known business owners. They ran Village Auto Sales on Heart Lake Road for decades.

"I knew the family very well," said David Duchnik. "I'd done a lot of business with them. I do some of their towing and I knew Kevin personally. He was here almost every day at my service station and I'm just devastated over it, my whole family is, and my prayers go out to him and his family. There's not much more I can say. They were awesome, awesome business people."

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash but another driver involved in the chain reaction was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.