Former Office Manager Headed Back to Prison for Theft

HONESDALE — A woman who served time years ago for theft is headed back to prison in Wayne County.

Jeannie Brooks of Prompton was sentenced Thursday to eight months to three years in jail.

She pleaded guilty in March to stealing $24,000 from Aldenville Log and Lumber in Clinton Township when she was the office manager.

Back in 2013, Brooks was sentenced to prison for stealing more than $11,000 in tax payments while working for Wayne County’s tax claim bureau.