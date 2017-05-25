Former Office Manager Headed Back to Prison for Theft

Posted 2:38 pm, May 25, 2017, by

HONESDALE — A woman who served time years ago for theft is headed back to prison in Wayne County.

Jeannie Brooks of Prompton was sentenced Thursday to eight months to three years in jail.

She pleaded guilty in March to stealing $24,000 from Aldenville Log and Lumber in Clinton Township when she was the office manager.

Back in 2013, Brooks was sentenced to prison for stealing more than $11,000 in tax payments while working for Wayne County’s tax claim bureau.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s