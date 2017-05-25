Fire Chief Killed in Tractor Accident

Posted 9:36 pm, May 25, 2017, by

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A fire chief in Bradford County is dead following a tractor accident on his property near Warren Center.

The coroner says Vincent Neville, 58, was run over by a tractor that he was operating Wednesday evening. Authorities say he’d just finished bailing a field when the accident happened.

Neville was the chief of the Warren Township Fire Department.

He leaves behind a wife and children.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment