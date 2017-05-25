Fire Chief Killed in Tractor Accident
WARREN TOWNSHIP — A fire chief in Bradford County is dead following a tractor accident on his property near Warren Center.
The coroner says Vincent Neville, 58, was run over by a tractor that he was operating Wednesday evening. Authorities say he’d just finished bailing a field when the accident happened.
Neville was the chief of the Warren Township Fire Department.
He leaves behind a wife and children.
41.954994 -76.160424
1 Comment
so_sad
So tragic! Condolences to family and friends!