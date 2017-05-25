Fifth Annual Lackawanna County Job Fair

Posted 10:58 pm, May 25, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- People in search of a new job along with employers looking to fill hundreds of positions converged on PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

The fifth annual Lackawanna County Job Fair was held Thursday at the stadium in Moosic.

78 companies throughout northeastern Pennsylvania were there.

One of the people checking out what they had to offer was a recent college graduate.

"Right now, I've been hunting for jobs. I've been looking everywhere. I've been getting a lot of interviews but not the best of luck, so I thought I would start looking locally at home to get a fresh start and then continue on from there," said Jeremy Astolfi of Pittston.

Some businesses did on-site interviews at the Lackawanna County Job Fair.

Pennsylvania CareerLink was also there offering career and resume advice.

