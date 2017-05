× Driver Injured in Collision with Train in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A man was injured Thursday morning when his car was hit by a train in Luzerne County.

Police said the driver tried to cross in front of the train in the Humboldt Industrial Park near Hazleton around 11 a.m.

The train was slowly backing up and the car hit the train’s caboose.

It took fire crews about 45 minutes to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.