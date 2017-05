CAR IN CREEK: A tow truck is trying to get this Honda Civic out of Toby Creek in Luzerne on Union Street in this rainy weather. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/rgFLZvSGmO — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) May 25, 2017

LUZERNE — Crews are working to pull a car from a creek in Luzerne County.

It happened Thursday morning in the borough of Luzerne.

Emergency responders used a tow truck to pull the Honda Civic from Toby Creek.

There is no word from officials on what caused the crash.

Crews at the scene said there were no serious injuries.

Police say no serious injuries as car goes down embankment & ends up in Toby Creek in Luzerne Bouriugh. pic.twitter.com/kPLrfNt2ad — Michael Erat (@MichaelErat) May 25, 2017